Bailey Traveling Office
State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) continues his Traveling Office Hours program on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Newton from 9 to 11 a.m. at city hall, 108 N. Van Buren.
If you are unable to make it during these hours, you may contact the district office to make an appointment at 618-665-4109 or online 24 hours a day at repbailey.org.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
February's Enduring Freedom Ministries (EFM) distribution dates are:
Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and 11 from 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, Feb. 12 and 19 from noon to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon
These dates all include groceries, clothing pantry and soup kitchen
EFM is free to everyone and to all counties.
Call 217-868-5293 to make your free appointment
EFM is located @304 South West Street, Shumway, IL (the old grade school).
Keep in mind four people carpooling is a great way to go. Also the transit bus runs.
