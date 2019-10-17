Harvest Soup Lunch
Legacy Harley-Davidson in Effingham will host a free Harvest Soup Lunch Oct. 19. Enjoy chili and soup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Raffle and Bake Sale
Teutopolis site for Golden Circle Nutrition Meals on Wheels program is having a raffle and bake sale at the Teutopolis Lions Club breakfast Sunday, Nov. 3.
The breakfast will be at the Teutopolis Grade School auditorium. Donations of baked goods, crafts or raffle items would be appreciated. Items can be dropped off at the grade school that morning or at Nancy Hoene's, 104 North Oak, or Mabel Harris', 100 East Walnut, in Teutopolis before that day. Call 217-857-3848 for more information.
Christmas Market
The Strasburg Community Action Network will once again host the annual Santa Brigade Breakfast and Market on Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Social Hall from 6 to 11 a.m.
Booth space is available at the Christmas Market, which will be held in the gym from 7 to 11 a.m. To reserve a booth, contact Angie Edwards at 217-343-5686.
