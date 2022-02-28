VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal on Friday, March 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Menu includes fish or chicken, mac and cheese, potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
For more information contact Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Computer classes
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is offering a basic computer and internet-use class Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m. in the Bauer Room – Basic Computer 101.
To ensure the best learning experience, class size is limited.
This class will cover the basics of computers step by step, how to launch the default web browser, how to power search with Google, use email, block advertisements, and download and install programs and apps like Zoom, Chrome and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop if they have one; otherwise, laptops will be provided. Registration is required.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend these free events.
For more information, contact Lisa Hutson, Programming & Reference Coordinator, at 217-342-2464 or lisa@effinghamlibrary.org.
