Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.