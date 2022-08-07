Enduring Freedom Ministries
Aug. 9 — Grocery Distribution, 4-6 p.m.
Aug. 10 — Grocery Distribution, noon-2 p.m.
Aug. 17 — Reaching Rural Veterans and Grocery Distribution, noon-2 p.m.
Aug. 27 — Grocery Distribution, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Enduring Freedom Ministries is located in Shumway.
Steak Night
VFW Post 1769 Auxiliary will have a Steak Night Aug. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The menu will include steak, baked potato, salad and dessert for $15. Benny & Friends will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m.
VFW Post 1769 is located at Veterans Drive in Effingham.
