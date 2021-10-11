EIU events
The EIU Jazz Combos will perform on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m., in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre.
The program will feature a cross section of classic and contemporary jazz along with new student arrangements. The performance is free.
On Oct. 24, EIU choirs, featuring the Concert Choir, Camerata and University Mixed Chorus, will present works by contemporary composers focused on the human capacity to persevere even through the darkest times.
The EIU Percussion Ensemble will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m., in the Black Box Theatre of the Doudna Fine Arts Center. The group, led by Professor of Percussion Jamie V. Ryan, will perform chamber works for percussion by Olivia Kieffer, Susan Powell and Javier Diaz, as well as a variety of folklore music from Cuba.
Students in the performance, music education, and audio and recording technology degree programs make up the percussion studio and ensemble.
The Rolston String Quartet will perform Oct. 29 at the Doudna Fine Arts Center.
With their debut album “Souvenirs,” an all-Tchaikovsky release that was named Recording of the Year by BBC Music Magazine, the Rolston String Quartet continues to receive acclaim and recognition for their musical excellence. The Rolston String Quartet has performed at numerous important venues including Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Freer Gallery in Washington, DC, and UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music.
For tickets, call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesdays–Thursdays 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit www.doudnatix.com and purchase/print your tickets at home.
Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show
The Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Nov. 7, beginning at 1 p.m.
The show will feature 1950s and ‘60s music, including by artists Elvis, Brenda Lee and Jerry Lee Lewis.
The special guest this month will be Larry Clark of Decatur. The show will also be featuring the Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of every month at Gym Bob’s located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
