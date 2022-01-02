VFW meal
The VFW Post 1769 Auxiliary on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal on Friday, Jan. 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Menu will consist of pork loin or liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dessert, tea and coffee for $8.
For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway will have its food pantry open on the following dates.
Tuesdays, Jan. 4 and 11, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, Jan. 12 and 19, noon-2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Tuesdays, Feb. 1 and 8, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, Feb. 9 and 16, noon-2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Every Thursday haircuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West St., is open to everyone from any county. All services are free and qualifications are not required but you must call 217-240-0059 and make an appointment.
