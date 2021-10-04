Benny & the Amigos
Benny & the Amigos will perform at the Mason Civic Center Oct. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m.
There is a $5 cover charge and desserts will be served starting at 1 p.m. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Tri-County Players
Tri-County Players will perform Saturday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mason Civic Center.
Dinner will start at 4:30 p.m. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Thanksgiving Dinner
A Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at the Mason Civic Center Sunday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Menu includes turkey, ham and all the fixings, as well as assorted desserts. All donations go toward the upkeep of the Civic Center.
A dance will follow, with Benny & the Amigos performing from 2 to 5 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge.
