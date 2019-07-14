Unit 50 registration
Online registration for Teutopolis High School, junior high and grade school opens July 22.
Those planning to enroll at the grade school may also attend registration at TGS on Aug. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Students new to the district and all kindergarten students must complete registration in person at their child’s respective school or attend the Aug. 1 registration at TGS. Preschool students do not need to register.
At the Aug. 1 registration at TGS, all Unit 50 parents may receive assistance with setting up TeacherEase accounts, online registration and payments. Health forms and payments will be collected. Also, the transportation director, school nurse and the grade school principal will be available.
Online registration will be completed through TeacherEase, the same program that parents use to access their child’s schedule, grades, lunch balance, demographics and emergency contacts.
Online registration will open for parents who have a Teutopolis TeacherEase account. If a parent does not have TeacherEase account with the district or is having trouble logging into TeacherEase, he/she should contact the appropriate school’s office (THS: 217-857-3139, TJH: 217-857-6678, TGS: 217-857-3232) or send an email to teacherease@ttown.k12.il.us.
Teutopolis schools will open the 2019-20 school year with a teacher workshop on Wed, Aug. 14. The first day for student attendance for grades K-12 is Thursday, Aug. 15, with 11:45 a.m. dismissal. Friday, Aug. 16, will be the first full day of student attendance.
Children’s museum
The Effingham Public Library is partnering with the Terre Haute Children’s Museum to bring two free programs to Effingham Wednesday, July 24.
At 1 p.m., “Set the Stage” invites youth 6 to 9 years old to take on the role of a set engineer. Using models of simple machines and teamwork, participants will solve staging challenges, such as on how to make an actor fly, build a set that moves, or lift heavy objects onto the stage.
At 2:30 p.m., youth 10 to 14 are invited to experience “Animation Station.” Participants will use stop-action animation to create a commercial.
Registration is required for both of these free programs.
For further information or to register, contact the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org, or go online at www.effinghamlibrary.org.
Waldhoff Family Reunion
The 64th annual Waldhoff Family Reunion will be held at noon on Sunday, July 28, at the Dietrich Park Pavilion.
The reunion will start with a basket dinner at noon. All relatives and friends are invited. Bring a basket dinner, drinks and your own table service.
This year’s reunion will be hosted by the John and Theresa (Waldhoff) Meyer family.
Teachers’ Retirement meeting
The Regional Office of Education 3 and Effingham CUSD 40, in conjunction with the Teachers’ Retirement System, is scheduling a group meeting to provide information about TRS benefits and to explain the retirement process. The meeting will be at Effingham High School Cafeteria, 1301 W. Grove, Wednesday, Aug, 28 at 4:30 p.m.
Members of the retirement system who have questions about their benefits and the retirement process should plan to attend the group meeting.
