Surviving the Holidays
The GriefShare ministry of Crossroots Church, Effingham, will host Surviving the Holidays seminar on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.
This is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar is a two-hour event in the Family Life Room with a suggested donation of $5.
In conjunction to the seminar, children ages 5-12 will experience Surviving the Holidays 4 Kids, which is an age-appropriate interactive lesson. Child care is also provided for ages 0-4.
The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.
Register ahead of time at crossroots.church.
Blood Drive
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive Sunday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Church of Wendelin Parish Hall, 5782 Ingraham Lane, Newton.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedcrossBlood.org and enter: Holycross\/Vendelin to schedule an appointment.
