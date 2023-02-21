Upcoming Events

Six String Summit
Six String Summit producer Marty Williamson has assembled 20 local legends for a night of music at the Effingham Performance Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
The sixth annual event features Williamson on guitar along with fellow “guitar slingers” Tyson Conner of Ina, Tony Rightnowar of Mt. Vernon, Dicky James of Livingston, Max Hutti of Charleston, Myles Baker of Nashville and Larry Passalacqua of Effingham).
Each guitar player takes a turn fronting the Summit Band consisting of Jeremy Adam on keys, Adam Burtch on bass and drummer Kyle Heynen.
“Some people think this is just a jam,” said Williamson. “But once they see the show, they realize how much work goes into the production. Each player brings something unique to the stage and everyone plays a role.”
The show will kick off with some country pickin’ and transition into blues and classic rock. The second half will feature an acoustic set followed by a couple hard rock songs. As always, the grand finale will have all seven guitar players taking the stage to jam on two more classic numbers.
A highlight of last year’s show were the backup vocals of the Summit Singers featuring Ben Burdick, Holly Bray and Heather Latta. The popular trio will be back again this year. Special guests include organist Randy Rhodes, flutist Brit Passalacqua, bassists J.B. Faires and Garrett Burris, drummers Mark Fitch and Jim Thompson, vocalists Will Sharp, Russ Sanderson, Scott Greenwood and Kelsey Beard.
The EPC lobby opens at 6 p.m., with the performance starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc.
National Road Yard Sale Festival
There will be a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Altamont Municipal Building Meeting Room for all businesses, organizations, churches and individuals who would like to learn more about participating in this year’s Historic National Road Yard Sale Festival.
This year’s goal is to get the festival to go through Teutopolis, Effingham, Altamont, St. Elmo, Brownstown, Vandalia, and along the road connecting each town in this area May 31-June 4.
Illinois has only sparsely participated in this 20-year-old festival. The goal is for participation through Illinois from Indiana to East St. Louis on the old National Road (U.S. Rt. 40). Individuals from neighboring towns are encouraged to attend this meeting to get ideas to participate in their towns.
For more information, call or text Yvonne Flanigan at 815-954-0450.
Discipline Code Meeting
Effingham Unit 40 will have a District Discipline Code Review Meeting on March 1, starting at 3:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Board Room. Parents and students are invited to attend.
Simple, Healthy Lunch Ideas
Elizabeth Hartke, SNAP-Ed Community Worker from University of Illinois Extension, will bring some ideas for uncomplicated and healthy lunches. She will go over some easy lunch hacks and put together a simple lunch that isn’t only applicable to bagged lunches, but could be applied to any meal in and out of the home.
The free program is on Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the Effingham Public Library Workman Room, located in the basement.
To register or to learn more, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
