Effingham High School production of "If a Man Answers" will be Thursday, Oct. 30; Friday, Oct. 1; and Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, will be a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 each and payable at the door. All seats are general seating.
"If a Man Answers" is a comedy adapted by David Roger's based on the novel by Winifred Wolfe. The show is directed by Tracie Riley. Set designer and technical director is Jim Borrelli. Lighting design is by Austin Zumbahlen. Sound engineer is Brandon Duncan. Sound design by is by Trinity Schopp with assistance by Evie Ballard and Ellie Macklin. Sound operator is Morgan Cekander. Costume, hair and makeup assistants are Rosie Markham and Izzy Veach.
The cast includes Jarrett Swan, Kaleigh Mason, Veronika Mumma, Abbie Cochran, Jada Parsley, Gabby Haslett, Olivia Raddatz, Max Allen, Christopher Grupe, Chloe Blackwell, Evie Ballard, Makenna Duckwitz, Ellie Macklin, Sydney Nelson, Scarlett Sorling, Zachary Devore, Carson Etheridge, Payton Field and Adrian Storm.
Crew members include Emily Green, Isabelle Harkins-Albin, Michael Love, Angelina Rivera and Jo Simmons.
In partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, the Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Effingham, will have a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine clinic Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Workman Room.
No online registration is required. Vaccine is available in a first-come, first-served basis. Those attending the clinic do not need to bring proof of identification or insurance. There is no cost to those receiving the vaccine.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons 12 years of age and older.
To find other clinics near you visit coronavirus.illinois.gov or call 1-833-621-1284.
