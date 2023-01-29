First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Holiday Inn Effingham from noon to 1 p.m. The community is invited to a meet and greet with the Effingham County Board.
This luncheon will introduce some of the newly elected County Board members and share plans the board will be undertaking.
Featured board members include Chairman Joshua Douthit, Jeremy Deters, Chris Keller and Doug McCain.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Feb. 2, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
VFW Meals
The VFW Auxiliary at 2304 Veterans Drive in Effingham is having two meals in February to support the food pantries.
Feb. 3 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the menu will be oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
Feb. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the menu will be poor man’s steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
For every can good item you bring, you will receive a ticket for the raffle prize.
Dam Run
The Lake Sara Dam Run will be Saturday, April 1, at 9352 East Park Avenue, Effingham. Lake Sara is 5 miles northwest of Effingham. Take Interstate 57 to Exit 160, go north on Illinois Route 32-33 to Lake Sara Road and follow the signs.
The half marathon will start at 7 a.m., 8-mile run at 8 a.m. and 5K walk and run at 9 a.m. Packet pickup and registration will be at the pavilion by the dam Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 6 to 8:45 a.m. Special awards will be presented to First Overall guy/gal in each race. Medals will go to the first 600 to cross the finish line. Half-marathoners are guaranteed medals. The course closes at noon. There will not be refunds. The race will take place regardless of weather. Participants are asked not to bring radios. Dogs and strollers will be in back.
Pizza, subs, chips, fruit, bagels, DQ Dilly Bars and Effingham County porkburgers will be available. Food and drinks will be free to participants and to family and friends for a freewill donation.
Once the parking lot by the pavilion is full, you may be directed to park elsewhere, then shuttled to the race.
Half-marathoners will receive a long-sleeve T-shirts and 8 Mile and 5 K participants will receive a short-sleeve T-shirts. Extra LSDR and LETR T-shirts will be available for trade or sale for preregistered and again after everyone has picked up their packets.
Biggest group deadline is March 10. Each team member will receive a special gift. Post party will be at the Lake Sara Pavilion. Food will be furnished, bring your own drinks. Those who can't make the race, can do a virtual one.
For more information, call or text Ruth at 217-254-9178, Pat at 217-343-6971 or Katie at 217-821-3341. Proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics IL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.