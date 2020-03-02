Memory loss
Shannon Nosbisch of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness will discuss the difference between normal aging, confusion caused by treatable medical conditions and memory loss/cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. She will also discuss how to seek a diagnosis, what to expect at your visit and why it is important to get a diagnosis as soon as possible. Shannon will talk about what researchers and doctors say is the best way to reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia.
This free meeting will be held at the Effingham Public Library on March 5 at 6 p.m. To register, go to www.effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464.
Breastfeeding Workshop
A Breastfeeding Workshop will be held at Family Life Center, 605 Eden Ave., Effingham, March 9 and 30 at 3:30 p.m. or call 217-342-5433 to schedule a one-on-one session.
Receive nursing items, earn baby items and register to win a Playtex Embrace Double Electric Breast Pump.
Dine With a Doc
Newton
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Jasper County Senior Citizens Center has scheduled Dine With a Doc March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Jasper County Senior Citizens Center located at Jasper County Senior Citizens Center 904 W Jourdan St, Newton. RSVP is requested at 618-783-3660.
Dine With a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch.
The featured guest is Marsha Griffin. Marsha is a Community Outreach Liaison for the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. Before coming to the Office of the Attorney General, Marsha was an elementary teacher for 13 years. She resides in Jonesboro.
She will discuss scams being used to get personal information and share tips on how to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of consumer fraud.
This discussion will cover IRS Scam Calls, Grandparents Scam, Phishing/Spoofing Scam, Charity Scam and more.
A question-and-answer period will follow her discussion.
Effingham
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging has scheduled Dine With a Doc March 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine With a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. A question/answer period will follow. Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required since seating is limited and can be made by contacting the center at 217-347-5569.
This month’s guest is HSHS Medical Group's Nitin Kumar, MD, FASGE.
Kumar grew up in a medical family and is a native of Flora. He is a board certified gastroenterologist who treats conditions such as abdominal pain, ulcers, diarrhea, cancer and jaundice. Kumar is skilled in colonoscopies, endoscopy, intragastric balloon placement, and specialization in obesity medicine.
Kumar earned his medical degree at University of Illinois College of Medicine. He completed gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy fellowships at Harvard Medical School Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Board certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and obesity medicine, Kumar is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American Pancreatic Association and the Association for Bariatric Endoscopy.
Kumar treats a wide variety of gastrointestinal conditions, and has additional advanced training in endoscopy, colonoscopy, and advanced endoscopic procedures.
