Christmas Concert
FACE Orchestra and FACE Community Chorus will have their 37th annual Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Effingham County Museum and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at The Cross at the Crossroads Open House. Admission is free.
The orchestra and chorus are made up of area musicians and vocalists who will perform a selection of sacred and secular music.
Cornerstone Ceremony
Effingham Masonic Lodge will host a cornerstone laying ceremony at the Effingham County Museum in downtown Effingham on Dec. 3 beginning at noon.
The original cornerstone was laid in 1870 during the building of the courthouse and has become unreadable overtime. A new stone will be placed in the second story courtroom with ceremony provided by Illinois Grand Lodge with the assistance of Effingham Lodge members.
This is event is open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Alzheimer's Awareness Fundraiser
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, South Central and Vandalia high schools are joining together to help combat Alzheimer’s disease.
During the basketball game at South Central High School, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, half-court shot, free-throw pledges and pizza sales.
All the money raised at the purple game on Dec. 6 will help fund research to find a cure, provide support to all affected, and promote brain health.
Christmas Play
A children’s Christmas play, "North Pole’s Got Talent," will be performed at Nostalgia Theater, formerly the Town Theater, in Flora on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.
The play is directed by Stacey Earleywine and Beth Cooper. This is the third year for the Children’s Christmas play, as the last two have been performed at the high school auditorium. The cast features local grade school, junior high and high school students.
Nostalgia Theater is currently being renovated and will serve as Clay County’s home for community theater. The building is also for rent as a venue for upcoming events, such as parties, reunions, showers and weddings. Nostalgia Theater operates as a 501©3 nonprofit and all proceeds from the "North Pole’s Got Talent" performances will be used to continue the renovation of the theater.
Learning to Code
The Effingham Public Library will have a Learn to Code for Tweens program for those ages 12-15 and Learn to Code for Teens for those ages 16 and older.
Learn to Code for Tweens is on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. Learn to Code for Teens in on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m.
Both classes are free and are led by IT consultant Erich Metzelaars. The classes are an opportunity for teens or tweens to see if computer science or coding is for them.
For more information about this program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
