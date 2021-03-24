Road Rally/Drive-Thru Dinner
On Saturday, May 1, the St. Elmo Community Service Class will be holding a Road Rally Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon and a Drive-Thru Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit the St. Elmo Food Pantry.
Drive-Thru Dinner tickets are $10 each. The meal includes half of a grilled chicken, baked potato with sour cream and butter, southern-style green beans and a roll. Pickup will be at the cafeteria entrance, turn around using the bus garage lot, then leave using Elm Street.
The Road Rally/Scavenger Hunt is limited to four people a team. The cost to enter is $40 per team. This scavenger hunt will include many places located in the St. Elmo, Brownstown and Vandalia areas. Teams will be using the GooseChase app to submit the completed “missions." Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
Ticket purchases and Road Rally entry forms are due April 23. If you would like to purchase dinner tickets for yourself or someone in need or enter the Road Rally contact Erin Niebrugge at eniebrugge@stelmo.org or Michelle Metzger at mmetzger@stelmo.org. For more information, visit St. Elmo Community Service Class Facebook page or the St. Elmo School District website.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Annual Strasburg Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 will be held Saturday, April 3, at Strasburg Park.
Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. and the hunt will begin at 10 a.m. In case of rain, the hunt will take place at the Strasburg Community Center. Toddlers through second-graders are invited to participate.
