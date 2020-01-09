DAR Meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will have its monthly meeting on Jan. 23 at the First Baptist Church, 213 West Fayette, in Effingham.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Pat Hildebrand, Chapter Vice Regent, will present a program on the favorite foods of the first ladies of our country. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
VFW Auxiliary meals
The VFW Auxiliary is hosting meals to support local food pantries Feb. 7 and 21 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Effingham VFW Post, 2304 Veterans Drive, Effingham. The food pantries benefiting include Enduring Freedom Ministries, Catholic Charities, St. John’s Lutheran and Calvary Baptist.
The menu for the Feb. 7 meal is oven-fried chicken, potatoes, gravy, vegetable, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade. The menu for the Feb. 21 meal is meatloaf, potatoes, gravy, vegetable, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade. The cost is $6.
Bring in canned goods for the food pantries and receive a ticket for a raffle.
