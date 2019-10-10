Ham and Bean Dinner
Edgewood Lodge 484 AF & AM will host a Ham and Bean Dinner Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edgewood Masonic Lodge
Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the lodge’s building fund.
Census session
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host Ryan Ervin on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room, for another session of his popular, "What’s the Deal with …." series, providing background and discussing pertinent current affairs relating to the Census.
Ervin, Effingham High School History Teacher and Adjunct Lake Land History Instructor, will lead a timely discussion of the Census.
Registration is required for this free event. Call 217-342 2464 ext. 1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org
Breakfast
The 50th Annual Teutopolis Lions Club Breakfast will be Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Teutopolis Grade School Gym.
All-you-can-eat ham and cheese omelets, fried eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk will be served. Proceeds will support various community projects, the blind, hearing impaired, and diabetes foundations.
Memoir Writing Group
The memoir writing group will meet at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Luttrell Room.
Join this group of writers as they focus on writing about their life story for their family and friends or just for themselves. This writing group welcomes newcomers and all level of writers. Typically meeting for two hours, participants are encouraged to bring writing that they’ve worked on to share with the group.
At each meeting, possible writing prompts are shared. Participants are encouraged to consider various aspects of their life stories. The writing prompt or assignment to prepare for the November meeting is “Tell of a time you made a fresh start or tried something for the first time.” Each member may read their writing aloud.
During the meeting, participants also have 15 to 20 minutes to write about another topic that will be drawn from an envelope of prompt ideas. It, too, will be shared with the group.
Registration is required.
To register, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or register online at www.effinghamlibrary.org.
