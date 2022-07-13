Quilt Show
The Beecher City Farmers Market will host a Quilt Show Thursday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center, 100 Park Rd.
Quilts of all ages, styles and sizes will be on display. Admission is $1 for adults and 50 cents for children 12 and younger.
There's no cost to enter quilts and all types and styles are wanted. Quilts can be dropped off at the Kluthe Center on July 21 starting at 1:30 p.m. They must be at the center no later than 3:45 p.m.
Quilts can be picked up immediately after the show, beginning at 7 p.m. and must be picked up no later than 7:30 p.m. A prize will be given for the Best of Show quilt.
All proceeds go to upkeep of the Kluthe Center.
'Write Your Life Story'
The Effingham Public Library will have "Write Your Life Story" with Donna Ruble on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11:30 a.m.
The program, encourages participants to tell their stories using fun and creative writing prompts and share them with the group. It’s open to all skill levels. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and a pen.
To register for this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Jamboree Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m.
Special guest will be Hannah Lowery of Salem. The show also will feature Larry Clark from Decatur on guitar and Virgil Franklin from Linton, Indiana, on steel guitar and include Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers performing classic country and oldies music.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of each month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
