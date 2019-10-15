Gardeners Connection
Join the Gardeners Connection on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. for its annual seed exchange.
Bring baggies or envelopes for your seeds and any seeds you collected from your gardens and are willing to share.
The group will meet at Lake Land College Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology, located at 1204 Network Center Drive, Effingham, in room 120. All are welcome. For more info call Kay at 217-663-2280 or Brenda at 217-821-0051.
VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 will be having a meal on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Post on Veterans Drive.
The meal will benefit The Knotty Ladies. The menu will include country-fried steaks, mashed potatoes/gravy, mixed vegetables, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $6.
For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
CD of A Day
National Catholic Daughters of America day is Sunday, Oct. 20. The local court of this national group is Court Columbus 720, which will be celebrating with a 9:15 Mass at St Anthony Church and a breakfast to follow in the Parish Center. Several members will be honored for their years of membership. All Catholic ladies who are interested in this charitable organization are invited to attend.
Catholic Daughters of Americas is an organization through which today’s woman can help to create change. It is an organization with its motto of unity and charity in which Court Columbus 720 makes a difference by supporting local charities. For more information about Court Columbus call Regent Linda Will at 217-342-6651
Shimkus Help Desk
An aide to Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be available in Cumberland County next week to assist area constituents with any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the staff member will be at Neoga Village Hall (533 Chestnut Avenue) from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Constituents who need assistance with a federal issue but are not available at either time period can call the congressman’s Effingham office at 217-347-7947.
NSDAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will meet Oct. 24, beginning at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
Dr. Roger Marshall will present the program “Everyone Needs a Box.”
Anyone interested in DAR may attend a meeting. Meetings are open to the public. For questions contact Candace Goodrich at 217-553-7223.
FISH Fall Cookout
The FISH Fall Cookout will be at Save-A-Lot parking lot in Effingham Friday, Oct. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The meal includes sandwich, chips, cookie/brownie and drink — can of soda (cola, diet or lemon-lime) or bottled water. A ribeye sandwich meal is $7, grilled butterfly porkchop meal is $6, hamburger meal is $5 and a two-hotdog meal is $5.
Call ahead to place orders of five or more meals. The meals can be picked up or delivered within Effingham and Teutopolis city limits. Call-ahead orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Call or text Adam Donsbach for orders at 217-821-7643 or email dbach1982@yahoo.com
