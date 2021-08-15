Breakfast
Watson Fire Protection District Annual Breakfast will be Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 10 a.m. at the Watson Firehouse, 100 Monroe St.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will feature pancakes, rope sausage and biscuits and gravy. Drinks are included. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Carry-outs will be available.
There also will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes. Proceeds will be used to purchase fire/rescue equipment.
Co-op meeting
Clay Electric Co-operative’s 77th annual meeting will be Aug. 26 at Oil Belt Christian Service Camp. The meeting will also be broadcast online through the electric cooperative’s members only group.
Registration for the meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26. Members of Clay Electric Co-operative should receive a booklet in the mail with information on the meeting and a registration card on the back. The porkchop dinner will be served drive-thru style, with Clay Electric staff on hand to register members and distribute meals.
“We wanted to get back to normalcy,” said Member Services Manager Adam McKnight. “But for public safety, we decided to limit the membership’s exposure by having the dinner be served with a drive-thru.”
Members of Clay Electric Co-operative are asked to enter Oil Belt Christian Service Camp by its north entrance, follow directions from staff to turn in their registration cards and pick up their pork chop dinner, and then to either park and listen to the meeting at 6:30 p.m. or continue out the east exit. The audio of the meeting will be broadcast at the camp and can be heard by turning car radios to 101.9 FM.
Those not wishing to drive to the meeting will be able to watch the business meeting online on Clay Electric’s Members Only Group. Registering for the Facebook group is simple. Members can go to Facebook.com/groups/ceciilmembers and request to join by clicking the "Join" button and providing their name and account number when asked. The broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m. and members in digital attendance are asked to comment their name to claim their bill credit.
Every member in attendance, either in person or digitally, will receive a $10 bill credit and will be entered in a drawing to win one of eight $100 and eight $50 bill credits. There will also be a drawing for three $500 scholarships for the children of Clay Electric Co-operative members. Eligible students should be graduates of the Class of 2021 who are currently going into their freshmen year at an accredited two- or four-year college, trade school or university.
Clay Electric Co-operative is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to members large and small. More than 700 Touchstone Energy cooperatives in 46 states are delivering energy and energy solutions to more than 30 million members every day. Touchstone Energy cooperatives serve their members with integrity, accountability, innovation and a longstanding commitment to communities. Clay Electric serves more than 3,250 meters over 860 miles of line in parts of Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland and Wayne counties. For more information visit www.ceci.coop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.