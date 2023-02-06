Communication and Alzheimer's
Communication and Alzheimer's will be Feb. 16 at Visiting Angels Education & Development Center, 127 E. Jefferson Ave., Effingham. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Presentation starts at 6 p.m.
This free community event focuses on different stages of Alzheimer's and the ways to communicate at each phase of the disease.
To register, call 217-690-4564. Space is limited.
Blood Drives
Red Cross
As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals — and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Feb. 7 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Feb. 8 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Feb. 9 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; noon-5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren, Newton
Feb. 10 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
Feb. 11 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Feb. 13 — 2-6 p.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass, Ste. Marie
Feb. 14 — 1-6 p.m., Neoga High School, 790 East 7th Street; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Feb. 15 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
ImpactLife
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., in the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Dec. 26 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive an ImpactLife Promo Voucher for their choice of either an e-gift card or a Kelly Green Changing the World T-Shirt.
Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, March 6, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening. However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Orthopedic Clinic
Effingham Elks 1016 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Thursday, March 9.
The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
The Elks will hold the clinic at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic, 1303 West Evergreen Avenue, in Effingham. Dr. Timothy Gray will be the clinician in charge.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic.
The Elks organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 15 clinic locations throughout Illinois. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. Children with feet pointing out or in, back, knee, leg or ankle pain, or back curvature can be seen at this clinic.
The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of its ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so. In the past, the Elks have purchased therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.
