Combat Quilter
Andrew Lee, commonly referred to as the Combat Quilter, will be coming to Flora on Monday, May 10.
Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild is hosting the program at the First Christian Church, located at 100 W. 4th Street in Flora. The public is invited and there will be a short meet and greet following the program. There is no charge for the program, however, a freewill offering will be taken.
Lee served 18 years in the military and three combat deployments. Quilting became an outlet for him to deal with PTSD from his experiences. He began to make quilts for other veterans through the Quilts of Valor program, which presents veterans with a patriotic-themed quilt as a thank you for their service.
He loved being able to give back to other veterans and it became therapy for him. The majority of his quilts have been given away, but the ones that haven’t have been entered into quilt shows. His award-winning quilt, Shock and Awe, is a pixelated version of the flag raising at Iwo Jima and features over 12,000 pieces.
At the end of the program, there will be a short Quilts of Valor presentation ceremony. Quilts will be given to two local veterans.
Also, on Tuesday, May 11, Lee will be teaching a workshop on his quilt-binding technique in Olney at the Church of the Nazarene at 10 am. This workshop is hosted by the Olney Quilt Guild.
Variety show
The 2021 Depot Variety Show will be a production of "Murder at Aunt Agatha’s" by Teresa and David Hockman.
It is a comedy murder mystery that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The show is full of local talent, including Jim Earleywine, Bill and Robin Atwood, Amy Allen, Matt Lovett, Ryan and Jessica Muskopf, Maleah Cooper, Jantzen Zink, Stephanie Hemphill, Stacey Blair, Jeremy Kohn, Cindi Garrison, Landree Erwin, Madyson Slover, Katie Muskopf, Dylan Hill, Mallory Lovett and more. The show is being directed by Stacey Earleywine and Beth Cooper. Many musical acts will be featured during the show as well.
The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15. Both performances will be held at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Bring a lawn chair for best seating. Tickets will be sold at Flora Bank and Trust, The Flora Banking Company, and the First Community Bank in Flora. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
The play is a fundraiser for the historic Flora Depot and all money raised goes toward the maintenance and care of the building.
Effingham Public Library
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is excited to announce that Tuesday Story Time, SWAG or Seniors with Attitude Group, Peace for Parkinson’s and Daytime Book Discussion have all begun meeting in person.
All in-person events require online registration to ensure proper social distancing and room capacity.
In-person events planned for April/May include:
- Peace for Parkinson’s, Wednesday, April 28, 1 p.m., Workman Room.
- SWAG or Seniors with Attitude Group, Monday, May 3, 10:30 a.m., Workman Room
- Adult Book Discussion, Monday, May 17, 10:30 a.m., Workman Room.
- Story Time happens, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Workman Room.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend these free events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.