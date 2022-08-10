A Conversation with Marlee Matlin
Effingham Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host award-winning actress and Illinois native Marlee Matlin.
In celebration of Deaf Awareness Month, Matlin will share the highs and lows of her Hollywood career and journeys as an activist. The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
The youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar for her film debut, Matlin’s acting career never slowed down. She went on to receive Emmy nominations for her television work including roles on “Seinfeld,” “The West Wing,” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Most recently, her Apple TV+ film “CODA” swept every category it was nominated in at the 2022 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
“A Conversation with Marlee Matlin” will be offered in ASL and translated through an interpreter.
This event is presented in partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, which is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
To register for this virtual event or for more information, visit effinghamlibrary.org, or call at 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Card-making class
Card-making classes have been so popular at the Effingham Public Library that another card-making class is being offered in the evening for those who cannot make it in the morning.
The Card-Making Class will be on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Bauer Room, which is located on the library’s main level.
Card making is the craft of hand-making greeting cards. Many people with interests in similar crafts such as scrapbooking and stamping have used their skills to start making handmade cards. The class is for both experienced cardmakers and beginners. It will be led by Vicki Stuckemeyer, who has many years of experience in making greeting cards as well as sharing her experience and tips.
This is a free class but space is limited. To register for this class, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. For more information, contact Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or alvin@effinghamlibrary.org
