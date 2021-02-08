Prayer Vigil for Life
The Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life will be at St Mary of the Assumption in Neoga Monday, Feb. 15.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Divakar will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish center. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Soup Supper
St. Isidore Youth Ministry is hosting their Annual Soup Supper on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Parish Center in Bishop Creek.
This year it will be a drive-thru soup supper. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle and sauerkraut soup, rolls and cookies. Options are 16-ounce bowl soup, one roll and cookie for $6; one quart of soup, two rolls, two cookies for $8; or one gallon of soup, six rolls, six cookies for $20.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will have its February meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Effingham.
July Brown, CEAD, will present the program on drug abuse awareness. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.