Breakfast
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturday, April 8, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. Price is $6 for ages 13 and older and $3 for ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger eat for free.
Proceeds from the breakfast go to the Oil Belt Christian Service Camp.
Mason Christian Church is located off Illinois 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries will have its distribution for free groceries, hot meals, haircuts and clothing on the following dates.
Tuesday, April 11, 4 p.m.
Wednesdays, April 12 and 19, noon-2 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Laundromat is open by appointment every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reaching Rural Veterans event will be April 19 from noon to 2 p.m. The event includes resources for veterans and prize drawings.
April 22 is the Spring Fundraiser Dinner with Elvis tribute artists Riley Jenkins from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center. To sign up or purchase tickets call Vickie at 217-240-0059.
Enduring Freedom Ministries is located at 304 South West St., Shumway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.