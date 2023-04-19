Alzheimer’s Community Forum
The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter is hosting a Community Forum on Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, May 2, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third St.
The Community Forum gathers people together in a neutral setting where they can ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences, learn about resources, and discover how to engage in the cause.
This 90-minute gathering is designed as a strategy to organize community engagement and better understand how Alzheimer’s programs and services can be responsive to the diverse and unique communities they serve. Some goals of the Community Forum are to listen to the experiences of the community related to the cause and to identify needs, gaps in resources and opportunities.
The forum is hosted by the Effingham Public Library in partnership with the Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness, Effingham Police Department, Heartland Human Services and Visiting Angels. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is requested. Call 618-319-7396 to register.
Older Americans Month
Senior Services of Effingham County will host the following events for Older Americans Month in May.
- Thursday, May 4, Senior Center Health & Information Fair, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, May 11, Dine With a Doc, 11 a.m.; Super Bingo, 12:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 16, Mother’s Day Tea with U of I Extension Center, 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 18, The Price Is Right Senior Center Style
- Wednesday, May 24, Ombudsman Luncheon and Presentation, 11 a.m.
- Thursday, May 25, Monthly Birthday Celebration
To learn more about activities and events planned for Older Americans Month, or to find ideas about what you can do to “Aging Unbound," contact Effingham Senior Services at 217-347-5569.
