Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Mary Annunciation in Shumway on Monday, Aug. 21.
Praying the rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Albert Allen will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the lower level. Refreshments will be served while current pro-life issues are discussed.
BBQ Pork Lunch
The public is invited to EAA Chapter 16 annual BBQ Pork Lunch at Effingham Memorial Airport 1H2, 14449 E. 1100th Ave., on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Donations for the lunch support all chapter projects, including Young Eagles flights, Aviation Flight Scholarships and Aviation Academy Scholarships.
Children’s Orthopedic Assessment Clinic
Effingham Elks 1016 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
The Elks will hold the clinic at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic, 1303 West Evergreen Avenue, in Effingham. Dr. Timothy Gray will be the clinician in charge.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic.
The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 15 clinic locations throughout Illinois. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing out or in who complains of back, knee, leg, ankle pain or has a back curvature, they can be seen at this clinic.
The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so. In the past, the Elks have purchased therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.
Fall Breakfast and Raffle
St. Isidore Parish, St. Joseph Hall/Church (Island Grove), located at 16987 N. 200th St, Teutopolis, will have its Annual Fall Breakfast and Raffle from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 1, at St. Joseph Hall (Church).
The menu will include whole hog sausage, ham, pancakes, fried eggs, scrambled eggs, homemade breads and rolls, orange juice, milk and coffee. Carry-outs will be available. Cost this year is a freewill donation.
The Country Store, which will have homemade baked goods from members of the parish, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The drawing for the quilt and big raffle (top prize $500 cash) will be at noon. Winners do not need to be present. Tickets for the quilt and big raffle will be available for purchase during the breakfast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.