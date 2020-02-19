VFW Auxiliary meal
The VFW Post 1769 Auxiliary is having a meal to support local food pantries Feb. 21 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Effingham Post.
Menu will include meatloaf, potatoes with gravy, vegetable, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $6.
Bring in canned goods and receive a ticket for the raffle, license 2019-028.
For more information about the meal or to find out how you can join the auxiliary contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Candidate Forum
Effingham County Democratic Central Committee will host a Congressional Candidate Forum Feb. 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Effingham American Legion, 200 W. Washington Ave., Effingham.
Candidates are Erika Weaver, John Hursey, Kevin Gaither and Craig Morton.
Soup Supper
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Women’s Council in Neoga is hosting its annual Soup Supper Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. at Assumption Hall in Neoga.
The menu will include chili, vegetable and potato soups, along with hot dogs, peanut butter sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks.
LIHEAP
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation Effingham County Outreach will be hosting outreach sites to assist people in applying for assistance with natural gas, propane and electric utilities through LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The outreach sites will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and will be at the following locations:
Tuesday, March 10 – Dieterich Community Civic Center
Wednesday, March 11 – Altamont Municipal Building
Tuesday, March 17 – Beecher City Kluthe Center
Wednesday, March 18 – Mason Civic Center
Applicants must be a resident of Effingham County and will need to bring a photo ID, original Social Security cards for everyone in the home, latest gas or propane bill and electric bill, and proof of all gross income for the previous 30 days. Income guidelines by family size and maximum 30-day gross income are as follows:
1 — $1,561
2 — $2,114
3 — $2,666
4 — $3,219
5 — $3,771
6 — $4,324
7 — $4,876
8 — $5,429
Should you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, call 217-347-7514.
