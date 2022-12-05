Historical Presentation
The Effingham County Museum’s next Historical Presentation will be Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. on the museum’s second floor.
Presenter for the evening is Dr. Nash Naam. When he was named “Citizen of the Year” in 2018, the master of ceremonies for the event said, “Any community on the planet would have been lucky to welcome the skills of his profession and the passions of his life. And of all the places he could have called home, he chose Effingham.”
The letters that nominated him for the honor followed a similar pattern: “Perhaps my father loves this country so much because he, himself, exemplifies the American dream and core American values.” Another wrote, “A poor young man born in a faraway land who emigrated to these United States, worked hard, did well, and now gives back to his community.”
Naam’s topic is a “Tribute to America.”
As in the past, the lecture series is sponsored by the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc., an organization devoted to the preservation of the fascinating history of the county. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about local history. There is no admission charge but seating is limited.
The series will continue the second Thursday of each month through March of 2023.
Breakfast Buffet
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The menu for the breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. Price is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and children ages 3 and younger eat for free.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to Mason Civic Center.
Mason Christian Church is located off Illinois Route 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
Christmas in the Park
Cowden's Sesquicentennial Celebration will be celebrated Dec. 10 with Christmas in the Park from 4 to 9 p.m.
This year marks a major milestone for the Village of Cowden — its 150th anniversary. Cowden, first known as Cowden City, was established by Marcus Cowden in 1872.
The list of activities include chili, hot dogs and desserts served at 4 p.m.; lighting of the Christmas tree at 5 p.m.; pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus 5 to 8 p.m.; Christmas Olympics: junior high and high school vs. adults at 6:30 p.m.; homemade candies, cookies, fudge, crafts and make-and-take crafts for kids in the log cabins; live Nativity presented by the Free Methodist Church of Cowden; silent auction for both adults and kids; drive-thru light display; and and an appearance by The Grinch.
Everyone is invited to come and celebrate.
STEAM program
Effingham Public Library will host a STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) program making balloon-powered cars and racing to see whose car can travel the fastest, farthest and most accurately.
The program will be on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Workman Room, located in the lower level.
All materials will be supplied so each attendee can make their own balloon-powered car that they can test during the program and take home. This program will hit on topics in engineering, design, physics, aerodynamics and problem solving.
For more information about this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Folding Party
Effingham Public Library will have a demonstration of the KonMari vertical folding method in the Workman Room on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a T-shirt and a pair of pants to fold for the presentation.
The KonMari Method is a simple but effective tidying method, ensuring you will never again relapse into clutter. The method was created by Marie Kondo, author of the bestseller, "The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing."
The folding party is also the kick-off of 48 hours of access to the website of KonMari Gold Consultant Shannon Huneycutt. Huneycutt is the founder of Spark Joy Charlotte and a professional KonMari organizer. On the website is a 60-minute recorded presentation through which participants will learn the philosophy behind the KonMari Method, a folding demonstration video, a Spark Joy Charlotte tidying checklist that breaks apart the KonMari categories, and one attendee will win the Jumpstart Your Journey virtual guide to help them get started on their journey.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
