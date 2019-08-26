Lunch and Learn
Effingham County’s Impact 2030 Creative Learning Culture will be hosting its upcoming Lunch and Learn at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library Thursday, Sept. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Workman Room.
The focus will be on building relationships among the various Effingham County entities that share the goal of helping others grow through learning opportunities.
Featured organizations are Senior Services of Effingham County ECCOA, 100+ Women Who Care, Effingham Recycles, CASA of Effingham County, and Recovery Oriented Systems of Care ROSC.
Lunch is provided, so registration is required. To register, go to the Effingham Public Library’s website at http://engagedpatrons.org/Events.cfm?SiteID=4680 or at https://goo.gl/forms/QzMadBeZbvjHmpA53.
Fall Fun Run
Catholic Charities’ Advisory Board announces the 11th annual Fall Fun Run to be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Teutopolis Community Park.
This year’s event features a 5K Run/Walk starting at the park with participants running or walking through the scenic Snake Trail. The 1 Mile Run/Walk route will be through the trail in the park.
Registration will start at 7 a.m. Sept. 28 or for preregistration information contact Catholic Charities 217-857-1458 or visit www.Active.com. Entry fees for preregistration, which includes a T-shirt, are $10 for the 1 Mile Run/Walk, $20 for the 5K Walk and $20 for the 5K Run. Entry fees the day of the race are $15 for 1 Mile Run/Walk, $25 for 5K Walk and $25 for 5K Run.
All are invited to come and enjoy the event. Proceeds from the run will support the mission and ministries of Catholic Charities.
