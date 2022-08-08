Blood Drives
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 20 are eligible to give at this drive. To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive.
Quad Graphics will host a Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 420 Industrial Avenue, inside Conference Room B. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 21 are eligible to give at this drive. To donate, contact Nancy Frazier at 414-622‑2673 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70855 to locate the drive. You may also call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 to schedule.
Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 e-gift card redeemable at Target, Amazon, Starbucks, Home Depot, Lowe's, Subway or Walmart or bonus points to use in the Donor Store.
Mindfulness Meditation
When a person is experiencing stress, they may feel aches and pains, exhaustion or trouble sleeping, muscle tension, stomach or digestive problems and more. The long-term effects of stress increase the risk of anxiety, depression, digestive problems, headaches, heart disease, heart attack, high blood pressure and stroke.
Stress is a natural part of life and cannot be avoided. It can, however, be mitigated and kept under control.
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is offering two Mindfulness Meditation programs in September. The programs will be led by Kaycie Metzelaars and Barbara Schuette of Lotus Room Yoga Studio.
Metzelaars will lead the first program on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Luttrell Room, located in the lower level of the library.
Schuette will lead the second program on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Workman Room, also located in the lower level of the library.
Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which the focus is on being aware of what one is sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress.
To register for this free event, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
