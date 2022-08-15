Astronaut presentation
Girl Scout alum and recent United States Astronaut Hall of Fame inductee, Dr. Sandra Magnus, will lead a presentation for girls on Sept. 10 in Belleville.
Magnus, who also grew up in Belleville, had an illustrious career at NASA and continues to advocate for STEM education. At this event, girls will also experience space activities from program partners from SIUE STEM Outreach Program and Riverbend Astronomy Club.
“Dr. Magnus continues to be an inspiration for girls, particularly those interested in STEM,” said Mary Buchanan, Senior Director of Program Engagement. “She is a true champion of girl ambition, and we’re thrilled she is partnering with us to provide this amazing experience for girls all throughout southern Illinois.”
Bus transportation is also being offered from Carbondale and Effingham round trip. Cost for the program is $20. For more information and to register, visit gsofsi.org.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
Town hall meeting
The Effingham County MAPPING Program, PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County), will have a town hall meeting following the completion of the MAPPING program in May.
Action teams have been diligently working on their goals and will share their progress at the town hall meeting set for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center, located at 1501 W. Fayette Ave. in Effingham.
The action teams have been focused on these specific goals: Workforce and Education, Housing Development, Child Care, Entertainment/Festivals/Events, and Parks and Recreation.
Questions about PAVE should be directed to Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart at 217-342-4147 or Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President & CEO Courtney Yockey at 217-342-4214.
