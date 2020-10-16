DAR meeting
The October meeting for the Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of DAR is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
The meeting is held at the First Baptist Church in Effingham. District Director Julie Barnes will provide the program.
Meetings are open to the public. Anyone interested in joining DAR is invited to attend or may contact Registrar Deanna Higgs at 217-821-2563.
Coat and blanket drive
Hoosier Prairie Baptist Church in cooperation with the Louisville-area U.S. Post Office will sponsor a "Covering Our Community in Love" coat and blanket drive Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Louisville Post Office.
They will be accepting donations for new and gently used coats, blankets and throws. Coats are needed for kid and adult sizes. In addition, they will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items that will also be distributed in the community.
The drive-thru and drop-off tent will be set up across from the Louisville Post Office. COVID-19 protocol will be practiced. For questions, contact Hoosier Prairie Baptist Church at 618-665-4404.
