Blood Drives
It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank you, all who come to give through Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
Effingham
Dec. 21 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Dec. 22 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Dec. 24 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Dec. 27 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Dec. 28 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 29 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 30 — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Dec. 31 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
St. Peter
Dec. 22 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran School, 703 E. 3rd Street
Family Mental Health Support
Book sale
Effingham resident Mary Ellen Eversman has published a book, "Drawn Together — A Class Act."
The book addresses various mental health concerns and shows how children learn to appreciate each others' differences.
Proceeds from the book will benefit Family Mental Health Support.
Books are available for $8.50 each at FMHS office, located at 202 N. Banker St., Effingham, or can be mailed for $10. Office hours are Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mail orders to FMHS, P.O. Box 1726, Effingham IL.
Veterans group
Family Mental Health Support is offering a support group for veterans.
The group will meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at the FMHS office, located at 202 N. Banker in Effingham (across from the Effingham Daily News).
The group will not be for counseling, but will be a comfortable environment to share experiences. Military veteran Donnie Dorn will be leading the group. All military veterans are welcome. The first group meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m.
