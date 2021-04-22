Physicals
A physical examination clinic will be held May 6 at Stewardson-Strasburg school.
Physical examinations are required for children entering kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade. They are also required for students participating in athletics.
Immunization records are to be brought for those entering kindergarten for evaluation.
The physical examination is $20. Make checks payable to Shelby County Health Department. Medical cards are accepted.
Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled the following upcoming blood donation opportunities.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five. Plus, those who make it in to give May 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Altamont
May 11 — 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing
Effingham
May 1 — 45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 4 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 6 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 8 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 11 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 13 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 15 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Farina
May 10 — 2-6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Sainte Marie
May 3 — 2-6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.