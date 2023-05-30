Town Hall
State Reps. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, and Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, will host a joint telephone town hall event on Thursday, June 1, beginning at 6 p.m. Constituents will be called to join the live event and ask questions about the state budget or any other state issue.
“With the end of the spring session, comes the opportunity to review what has been happening and the kinds of legislation being voted on,” said Niemerg of the 102nd District. “What happens in Springfield impacts families, farmers and businesses.”
“Our town hall events are an opportunity to speak directly to the people we represent and keep up on the priorities they have for themselves and their families,” added Wilhour of the 110th District.
The event is an opportunity for the legislators to update constituents on what was accomplished so far this year in the legislature and listen to constituent feedback. If you are a constituent and do not get a call, you may still join by calling to participate at 888-231-5462.
For more information on this or other state events or issues, call iemerg at 217-813-6036 or Wilhour at 618-665-4109.
VFW Meal
The Effingham VFW Auxiliary is having a meal on Friday, June 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the post on Veterans Drive.
The menu will be pork loin, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
This will be the last meal for the summer. The meals will resume on Sept. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.