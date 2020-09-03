Pro-Life Memorial Service
Pro-life Americans throughout the country will gather at grave sites and memorial sites dedicated to honor aborted babies for the eighth annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children on Saturday, Sept. 12.
A memorial service will be held at the Teutopolis KC Memorial to the Unborn in front of the Seminary Tower on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8:30 a.m. Bring your own chair if desired and honor social distancing or wear a mask. If raining, the service will be held under the pavilion.
Quilt show
Our Time to Shine Quilt Show by the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild of Flora will be Oct. 9 from noon to 6 p.m. and on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Full Armor Christian Academy in Louisville.
Over 150 quilts will be on display. There will also be an antique bed-turning display, vendors, make-and-take items, raffle quilts, a Christmas theme room, fall theme room, and the main room will be full of a variety of quilts.
Admission is $5 per person. Ages 16 and younger are free.
