Blood drives
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required. Donors who last gave blood on or before April 25 are eligible to give at this drive.
St. Anthony Church will host a Community Blood Drive from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at 101 E Virginia Ave., inside the Donor Bus in the parking lot.
To donate, contact Carrie Koenig at 217-347‑7129 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70745 to locate the drive. You may also call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401. Masks and appointments are required. Donors who last gave blood on or before April 27 are eligible to give at this drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 e-gift card redeemable at Target, Amazon, Starbucks, Subway, Home Depot, Lowe's or Walmart or 500 bonus points to use in the Donor Store.
Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine with a Doc June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street Effingham.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch provided by Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Each doctor has donated time in effort to listen, hear and answer your medical questions while sharing a meal with you. Various community businesses also participate by donating door prizes or providing complimentary lunch for you to enjoy and learn about ways they may help you as well.
This month’s guest is Advanced Nurse Practitioner Hannah Dukeman with Sarah Bush Lincoln.
To RSVP, call 217-347-5569.
Clinics
Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an adult wellness clinic on Monday, June 27, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment for the test.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening. Hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10. Total lipid profile including glucose is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Shelby County Health Department will have a physical examination clinic June 16 at the Shelbyville High School. Physical examinations are required for children entering kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade. They are also required for all students participating in athletics.
Students report in the morning for the preliminary work-up at 9 a.m. The physicians will be present at 10:30 a.m. to complete the physical exam.
The Shelby County Health Department will also have a physical examination clinic June 23 at Fox Meadow Lane, First Baptist Church, Moweaqua. Administration requests all kindergarten students receive their physical exam at their physician’s office.
Students report in the morning for the preliminary work-up at 9:30 a.m.. The physicians will be present at 10:30 a.m. to complete the physical exam.
There will be a $20 charge for the physical examination. Make checks payable to the Shelby County Health Department. Medical cards are accepted.
Jasper County
School physicals and immunizations will be offered at the Jasper County Health Department June 14 and 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. by appointment only. They will be administered by local nurse practitioners.
The cost is $20 per physical. Immunizations will be paid or billed separately. To schedule an appointment call 618-783-4436.
Proceeds go to Jasper County Cancer Support.
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
June 21 — WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 am.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
June 10, 17, 24 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic at the health department, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
