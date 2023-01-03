VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu includes liver and onions or meatloaf, vegetable, mashed potatoes with gravy, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
FACE Auditions
FACE will have auditions for its upcoming production, “Love, Sex and the IRS,” Monday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham.
Five men and three women will be cast plus crew. Les Liss will direct the three-act comedy play by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore.
Email effinghamface442@gmail.com or phone 217-347-9678.
All shows will be performed at the EPC Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.
Free Tax Assistance
The Effingham Public Library is once again partnering with the AARP Tax Aide Program to provide free tax preparation and return assistance for any low-to-moderate income taxpayers at the library on Wednesdays in February, March and April by appointment. Appointment will begin on Feb. 15 and will be scheduled starting Feb. 1.
AARP Tax Aide Program requires that participants bring:
- Photo ID for all taxpayers
- Social Security card or some official document showing the Social Security number of any individual appearing on the tax return
- 2021 Tax Return Form, if available
- All income forms: W-2, 1099 forms, Interest, Dividends, Social Security, Railroad, etc.
- Health insurance documents
- Business income and expense records
- Real estate taxes paid records, including the Property Index Number (Real estate tax bill)
- Charitable contributions records
- Any other deductible expense records
- Bank routing number and account number for direct deposit (blank check)
Call the library Monday through Friday at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to make an appointment. For further information about the AARP Tax Aide Program, visit http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html
The AARP Tax Aide Program is free because of volunteers and additional volunteers are needed in Effingham. Not all volunteers prepare tax returns. Greeters are also needed.
More information is available online at www.aarp.org/giving-back.
