Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts is hosting a registration event for Effingham County at Evergreen Hollow Park Red Pavilion, 1110 Pelican St., Effingham, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Girls kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to register for Girls Scouts and enjoy games, fun and Girl Scout experiences.
Annual registration fee is $25. Financial assistance is available. Adult volunteers and leaders are also needed.
For more information contact Sharon Knowles at 217-500-7505.
Symphony and Concert Band
The EIU Wind Symphony and Concert Band are back in action with full band rehearsals and indoor performances.
Join conductor Dr. Alicia Neal and the Wind Symphony and Concert Band on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Doudna Fine Art Center’s Dvorak Concert Hall for the first full band concert of the 2021-22 academic year. The audience will enjoy music by Percy Grainger, Vincent Persichetti, Alexandra Gardner, Michael Colgrass, Jodie Blackshaw and Thomas Root.
Tickets are $6 for general public/faculty/staff/senior and $5 for students. Call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday–Thursday 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. Tickets can also be purchased at www.doudnatix.com.
Performance Festival
Eastern Illinois University Doudna Fine Arts Center will feature Up All Night Performance Festival created by students. Past performances have included songs, skits, scenes, monologues, poetry and dance.
All of the work will be prepared over 30 hours leading up to the free public performance on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Doudna Fine Art Center’s The Globe. Tickets are free.
Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Joseph in Island Grove on Monday, Sept. 20.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. James Flach will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed. Brian Bierman will speak about the proposed expansion of the Family Life Center into Jasper County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.