Dementia Caregiving
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Shannon Nosbisch of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness will be presenting a virtual program on “Creative Problem Solving for Dementia Caregiving."
Shannon will discuss common problems that caregivers and families may have when caring for their loved ones living with dementia and ways they can deal with these problems. Some of the issues may be bathing, sleeping problems, eating, wandering, sundowning and others. By using these tips, their loved one will have a better quality of life, caregivers and family members can have less stress, and a more meaningful relationship with their loved one.
This presentation will start at 6 p.m. Register for this free program online at www.effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464. Those registered will receive an email with a link and password to the online event. For further questions call Shannon at 217-663-0010 or the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Blood drive
The Red Cross will have a blood drive at the Holy Cross Church of Wendelin Parish Hall, 5782 Ingraham Lane, Newton, Sunday, Nov. 29 from 7 to 11 a.m.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter HolyCrossWendelin to schedule an appointment.
