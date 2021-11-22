Tri-County Players
The Tri-County Players will perform Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mason Civic Center. A dinner will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. A freewill donation will be accepted for both.
The Mason Civic Center is seeking donated items for its Kids Christmas Store. Anything a child could give to a family member would be appreciated.
Pearl Harbor Breakfast
Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 is hosting its annual Pearl Harbor breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall (KC hall).
The breakfast will be held following 6:30 a.m. Mass at St. Francis Church at about 7:45 a.m.
The breakfast is a tradition of the post to commemorate the bombing of Pearl Harbor and our entry into World War II. It has been held every year since 1946, except in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
The guest speaker will be Illinois State Commander Wayne Fischer of Naperville.
All veterans are invited to attend.
Kids Christmas Store
Mason Civic Center will host it Annual Kids Christmas Store Dec. 16 and 17 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Bring kids, ages 15 and younger, to shop for presents for the family.
Santa Stomp
The Third Annual Santa Stomp 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. in Teutopolis.
The man in red will be present to host race day festivities. All proceeds will benefit the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, whose mission is to send our veterans, free of charge, to Washington, D.C., to see their memorials.
The 5K race and one-mile fun run/walk will kick off at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall. Race day registration and packet pickup will begin at 7:3O a.m. Registration is also available now at www.kinetictiming.com. Entry fee is $25 through Dec. 3. Awards will be given for Top Male Finisher, Top Female Finisher, Master’s Male, Master's Female, top three finishers in five-year age groups, Hometown Proud Male, Hometown Proud Female and for Most Festively Dressed for both adult and children. Finisher medals will be given out to all participants by veterans of the Honor Flight.
For more information, visit the Santa Stomp Facebook page or email Kristi at kristi19692000@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.