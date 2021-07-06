AFSCME meeting
There is still time to register and participate in the AFSCME Retiree Sub-Chapter 87 Zoom meeting hosted by President David Spinner on Monday, July 12, beginning at 1 p.m. You will be able to attend by either computer or phone.
The meeting is an annual “Honor the Veteran” and will feature guest speaker Bobby Hall, member and veteran. He will discuss his Air Force military experiences from 1961 to 1965.
For more information or to register for the meeting and participate contact David Spinner at Bspinner@consolidated.net or call 217-324-2018.
Blood Drive
Summer is typically a time of decreased blood donations, but donors with all blood types are greatly needed as inventories continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other variables. HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and ImpactLife (previously known as Community Blood Services of Illinois) will host an upcoming blood drive Tuesday, July 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in St. Anthony’s Auditorium. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 217-367-2202 or go online at www.bloodcenter.org.
Donors should enter St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital through the Pre-Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital. All donors will be required to wear a mask and present a photo ID. The last date for donors to have given previously to be eligible for this drive is May 18.
By giving blood through ImpactLife, you’ll provide a lifesaving resource used by local patients. ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community blood center that is the blood provider to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, including HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Town Hall
State Rep. Brad Halbrook will have a Town Hall Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m. at the Stewardson Community Building, S. Pine St. Stewardson.
Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, will provide an update on the state budget, legislation sent to the governor, and other critical issues considered by the General Assembly this spring. The event will also be an opportunity for Stewardson-area residents to discuss their concerns and suggestions with Halbrook.
“This is a great opportunity for us to sit down together and talk face to face about how what’s happening in Springfield will directly impact local families and communities, and also how I can help constituents navigate problems with unemployment benefits, FOID card renewals and other state agency issues,” Halbrook said. “I hope to see everyone there!”
ALIS registration
Altamont Lutheran Interparish School registration will be Thursday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registration fees for the 2021-22 school year are $380 ($270 book fee, $100 technology, $10 science). Tuition is $3,600 (a discount is given if you have more than one student).
Students should bring the following documents with them to registration:
- New students and kindergarten students: Physical exam, vaccination record, lead screening, vision exam and dental exam. A copy of your child’s certified birth certificate should also be brought in
- Second grade students: Dental exam
- Sixth grade students: Physical exam, vaccination record including proof of meningococcal vaccine and dental exam
- Students participating in sports should bring a copy of their sports physical
New families interested in sending their child to ALIS should call the school office at 618-483-6428 for more information.
ALIS admits students of any race, color, or national or ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color or national or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, and athletic and other school-administered programs.
Pack the Bus
Catholic Charities Ramblin' Rose will have a Pack the Bus event Friday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Premier Broadcasting, 206 S. Willow St., Effingham.
Ramblin Rose offer free basic school supplies and clothing items for children in grades K-12 in need within Clark, Cumberland, Crawford, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Shelby counties. All school supplies are needed.
The bus will be at the following locations to distribute school supplies.
July 13 — Mason Christian Academy, 4-6 p.m.
July 14 — Altamont Grade School, 3-5 p.m.
July 22 — Willow Hill Church, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
July 29 — Beecher City Foodliner, 4-6 p.m.
July 30 — Second Hand Rose, Teutopolis, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Shelbyville High School, 2-5 p.m.
Aug. 4 — St. Elmo Grade School, 3-5 p.m.
For more info, call 217-857-1482 or visit cc.dio.org.
Treasure sale
The annual St. Anthony Parish “Treasure” sale will be at the parish hall next to the church on Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. A bag sale will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The sale will feature a variety of clothing, furniture and quality items. The items will be sized, organized and priced to sell.
Donations of clean items, in good working condition, will be accepted on Wednesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish center adjacent to the church.
TVs, computers, printers, car seats or outdated cribs will not be accepted, but everything else is accepted.
All proceeds benefit St. Anthony schools and teachers' classroom needs.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
The following free food distribution days are scheduled at Enduring Freedom Ministries, Shumway. They are open to anyone. Call 217-868-5293 to make your free appointment.
Tuesday, July 13, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14, noon-2 p.m.
Aug. 3 and 10, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11, noon-2 p.m.
Saturday, July 31, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Saturday, Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m.-noon
The following Reaching Rural Veterans Days are scheduled:
Wednesday, July 21, noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, noon to 2 p.m.
The events are open to all veterans and their spouses and include homemade meals from the 5 & 2, booths to help veterans such as VA advocates, chaplains, Heartland Human Services, Purdue University, U of I Extension office, State Rep. Blaine Wilhour's office, Effingham Public Library and EFM grocery distribution.
For questions call 217-868-5293 Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
