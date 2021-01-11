Prayer vigils
St. Francis church
Jan. 22 is the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children in remembrance of the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.
St. Francis Church in Teutopolis will have a special vigil pro-life Mass at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, with Eucharistic Exposition and Adoration on Friday, Jan 22. Exposition will be in the chapel after the Friday 8 a.m. Children’s Prayer Service with closing Benediction at 4:30 p.m.
The chapel is in the northeast part of the church, east of the main altar.
St. Michael church
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life to celebrate at St. Michael the Archangel in Sigel on Monday Jan. 18.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Divakar will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the school. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.