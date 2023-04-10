Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in Green Creek on Monday, April 17.
Praying the rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Albert Allen will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current pro-life issues are discussed.
Flower Sale
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will host a hanging basket flower sale on Thursday, April 20, in the hospital Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while supplies last).
An assorted variety of 11-inch hanging baskets will be available for purchase at $20 per basket. Cash, check, debit or credit card will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Annual Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.
For more information or if you are interested in volunteering for the Auxiliary, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement services supervisor, at 217-685-0702 or by email at valerie.engelbart@hshs.org.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast will be held at Edgewood Lodge 484 on Saturday, April 22, from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Totally Untidy Sensory Playtime
Bring your toddler and join us for messy, squishy, smushy fun at the Effingham Public Library on the second Wednesday of each month. Messy sensory play refers to any activity that allows children to work with their hands to create a controlled mess. It is a style of play in which children get to take the lead, explore and learn with their hands, and experience a wide variety of textures and materials.
Totally Untidy Sensory Play will be on Wednesday, May 10, at 3 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. This month the theme will be colors.
This is a free program. No registration is required and cleanup is provided.
For more information go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
