Pancake and sausage breakfast
On Saturday, Nov. 14, Strasburg Community Action Network (SCAN) is hosting a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast and Santa Brigade at the Strasburg Community Center, 105 E. Commercial.
The breakfast will be from 6 to 10 a.m., and donations will be taken at the door.
This year, options will be drive-up, carry-out, and dine-in, with limited seating. All proceeds go to the Strasburg Park Improvement Fund. The village is working on several projects, including a new pavilion with restrooms, electrical updates, refurbishing the tennis court and more.
