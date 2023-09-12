Whole Hog Breakfast
Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 will host a Whole Hog Breakfast Sept. 17 from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at the Post, 106 N. Plum St., Teutopolis.
Health Care Open House
Lake Land College will host an open house for individuals who are interested in a health care field.
The Health & Public Services Open House will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will begin at the theater in the Luther Student Center on campus in Mattoon.
Those interested in a career in health care are invited to meet with faculty, view hands-on demonstrations, tour Lake Land’s facilities, and learn about the college’s programs, which include Basic Nurse Assisting, Central Service Technician, Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services, Nursing, Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy, Surgical Technologist and Physical Therapy.
“At this open house, attendees can meet with faculty, advisers and student support staff to tour our state-of-the-art facilities and learn more about the many exciting career options in the health care field,” Allied Health Division Chair/Nursing Instructor Erin Swingler said
Attendees are encouraged to stay after the open house concludes to enjoy ice cream and network with presenters and fellow attendees.
For more information or to register for the event, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit or contact Allied Health Division Chair and Nursing Instructor Erin Swingler at 217-234-5448 or at eswingler@lakelandcollege.edu.
Laker Visit Day
Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 9, in the Luther Student Center. This event provides students and parents with the opportunity to learn about The Laker Advantage.
Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants can learn more about Lake Land’s wide range of academic programs, ranging from short-term certificates to two-year degrees. Students can choose among career, university transfer, trade and technical programs to link their interests with a matching profession.
Faculty from all programs will be available at the event to speak with students. Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & Mental Health Initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, Health Services, Student Wellness and more will be available to provide information and answer attendees’ questions.
A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.
For more information or to register, go to lakelandcollege.edu/visit.
