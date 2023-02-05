Lecture Series
The Effingham County Museum’s next Historical Presentation will be Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. on the museum’s second floor.
Presenter for the evening is Phil Lewis. His subject will be "Quilts of the Underground Railroad: Fact, Fiction or Fantasy." He will focus on a controversial belief in American history that quilts were used to communicate information to African slaves regarding how they could escape to freedom though the Underground Railroad. Several historians have disputed the belief. In his presentation, Lewis will present the varying views then let the audience decide what is true.
As in the past, the lecture series is sponsored by the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc. The public is encouraged to attend. There is no admission charge, however, seating is limited.
The series will continue the second Thursday of each month through March.
Village Wine
Village Wine & Spirits, downtown Effingham, will host the following performances. For more information, visit effinghamvillagewine.com/events.
Jeremy Todd, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m.; Super Bowl Potluck, 5 p.m.
The Halos, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m.
Fat Tuesday with Scott Swinderman Jazz Quartet, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m.
Youth Showcase, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m.
Emily Anne and Clayton Burke, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m.
