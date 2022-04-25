Blood drive
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at 503 N. Maple, inside the Education Center. Enter through the Pre‑Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use Sponsor Group Code 70739. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before March 15 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 e-gift card redeemable and a tree planted in their name to aid in U.S. National Forests reforestation efforts.
Immunizations
The Jasper County Health Department reminds residents that summer is a good time to schedule your child's immunizations for the upcoming year.
The health department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with immunization clinics the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be an immunization clinic every Tuesday in June with late appointments available the second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an immunization appointment.
The department is able to bill most insurance companies but verify with your insurance company prior to your appointment.
Health fair
The Jasper County Health Department Health Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at West End Reception and Events, Newton.
Free screenings, such as for blood pressure, pulse oximetry and Fit kits, will be offered. Door prizes will be given away, along with many items available at vendor tables. Lunch items will be available for purchase with the proceeds benefiting Jasper County Cancer Support Fund.
Clinics
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
May 3 and 17— WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 am.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
May 5 — Walk-In Glucose, Cholesterol and PSA Screening at the health department, 8-10 a.m. Fasting is required for the glucose and cholesterol. The fee for each lab is glucose, $15; cholesterol, $20; PSA, $30. Doctor's information will be needed to send results to. Insurance cannot be billed for these services.
May 6, 13, 20 and 27 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic at the health department, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
